Photos Davido registers for National Service in Lagos

Popular Nigerian artiste David Adedeji Adeleke, known in showbiz as Davido, has taken steps to register for his National Service.

The award-winning singer has finally registered to join the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) at the NYSC camp in Lagos.

Davido made the revelation in a recent Instagram post. “I just registered for NYSC kamming,” he wrote.

In photos that have since gone viral, the BET winner is seen posing for pictures with corps members and officials at the camp.

Reports in Nigeria suggest the singer might be considering a future career in politics, which has triggered his registration for the National Service.

Similar to what pertains in Ghana, the National Youth Service Corp is also a one-year mandatory service for all Nigerian graduates of tertiary institutions below the age of 30.

Davido is a graduate of the Babcock University, Ilisan- Remo, Ogun State, where he studied music in 2015.