Rapper Sarkodie talks black excellence in latest song

Ghanaian rap artiste Sarkodie is out with a new single which focuses on black excellence.

The Hip-hop song produced by Nova features a voice from the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In the 4:10 minutes song, the BET Award-winning musician talks about the extravagant lifestyle among African youth and financial mismanagement among politicians.

In the middle of the song, he features a powerful voice of the President addressing French president Emmanuel Macron in a 2017 meeting at the Jubilee House.

Speaking about dependency among Africans, Nana Addo said: “We can no longer continue to make policy for ourselves, in our country, in our region, in our continent on the basis of whatever support that the western world or France, or the European Union can give us. It will not work. It has not worked, and it will not work.

“We have to get away from this mindset of dependency. This mindset about ‘what can France do for us?’ France will do whatever it wants to do for its own sake, and when those coincide with ours, ‘tant mieux’ [so much better] as the French people say…Our concern should be what do we need to do in this 21st century to move Africa away from being cap in hand and begging for aid, for charity, for handouts. The African continent when you look at its resources, should be giving monies to other places…We need to have a mindset that says we can do it…and once we have that mindset we’ll see there’s a liberating factor for ourselves,” he concluded.

Listen to the full song below and don’t forget to share your views with us.