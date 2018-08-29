Pulse.com.gh logo
Top 10 Ghanaian musicians with the highest Instagram followers


We bring you top 10 Ghanaian celebrities with the highest followers on Instagram (as of August 29, 2018).

Ghanaian musicians with the highest Instagram followers play

Ghanaian musicians with the highest Instagram followers

Having a huge social media following is a blessing in the celebrity world, and Ghanaian celebrities are no exception. It also determines how strong a celebrity brand is, as well as his or her online influence.

Social media platforms have helped many celebrities. Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram are top social media platforms that have helped celebrities reach new fans and larger audience.

So far, the social media platform that many Ghanaians deem prominent is photo-sharing app, Instagram.

The platform has helped in the promotion of many songs and viral dances. Ghanaian celebrities have benefited a lot and have gained a huge following over the years.

On this note, we bring you top 10 Ghanaian celebrities with the highest followers on Instagram (as of August 29, 2018).

1. Sarkodie – 1.7million

play Sarkodie

 

2. Stonebwoy – 1.2million

play Stonebwoy

 

3. Becca – 1.2million

play Becca

 

4. MzVee – 927, 000

play MzVee

 

5. Shatta Wale – 861,000

play Shatta Wale

 

6. Sister Deborah – 784,000

play Exclusive chat with Ghana music artiste, Sister Deborah.jpg

 

7. Efya – 664,000

Efya play Efya

 

8. Bisa Kdei – 621,000

Bisa Kdei play

Bisa Kdei

 

9. D-Black – 621,000

D-Black promises to sponsor Kwesi Arthur’s next music video play

D-Black promises to sponsor Kwesi Arthur’s next music video

 

10. Samini – 566,000

play
