Top 10 Ghanaian musicians with the highest Instagram followers

Having a huge social media following is a blessing in the celebrity world, and Ghanaian celebrities are no exception. It also determines how strong a celebrity brand is, as well as his or her online influence.

Social media platforms have helped many celebrities. Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram are top social media platforms that have helped celebrities reach new fans and larger audience.

So far, the social media platform that many Ghanaians deem prominent is photo-sharing app, Instagram.

The platform has helped in the promotion of many songs and viral dances. Ghanaian celebrities have benefited a lot and have gained a huge following over the years.

On this note, we bring you top 10 Ghanaian celebrities with the highest followers on Instagram (as of August 29, 2018).

1. Sarkodie – 1.7million

2. Stonebwoy – 1.2million

3. Becca – 1.2million

4. MzVee – 927, 000

5. Shatta Wale – 861,000

6. Sister Deborah – 784,000

7. Efya – 664,000

8. Bisa Kdei – 621,000

9. D-Black – 621,000

10. Samini – 566,000