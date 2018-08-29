Top 10 Ghanaian musicians with the highest Instagram followers

We bring you top 10 Ghanaian celebrities with the highest followers on Instagram (as of August 29, 2018).
Social media platforms have helped many celebrities. Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram are top social media platforms that have helped celebrities reach new fans and larger audience.
So far, the social media platform that many Ghanaians deem prominent is photo-sharing app, Instagram.
The platform has helped in the promotion of many songs and viral dances. Ghanaian celebrities have benefited a lot and have gained a huge following over the years.
On this note, we bring you top 10 Ghanaian celebrities with the highest followers on Instagram (as of August 29, 2018).
READ MORE: How Ghanaian celebrities can request for Instagram verification
ALSO READ: Sarkodie’s Wikipedia page may be deleted