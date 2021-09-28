Delay who is a close friend to Okyeame Kwame and his wife, Annica, recently hosted the couple in her house.
Delay puts her 'huge' mansion on display; fans go gaga
Ghana's 'heavyweight' TV presenter, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has put parts of her plush home on display on social media.
In a video shared on her Instagram page, the TV presenter is seen sitting behind a mortar and turning the fufu while Okyeame Kwame pounded.
The rapper's wife was seated just beside them as the three engaged in a hearty conversation that had them bursting into laughter.
The video, as sighted by Pulse.com.gh, showed Delay's house to be a beautiful home.
Delay caption the post, "@okyeamekwame came to pound my fufu Sunday Special.
Mrs Okyeame is also here to support the movement."
See her post below:
