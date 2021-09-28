RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Delay puts her 'huge' mansion on display; fans go gaga

Berlinda Entsie

Ghana's 'heavyweight' TV presenter, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has put parts of her plush home on display on social media.

Delay with Okyeame Kwame and his wife

Delay who is a close friend to Okyeame Kwame and his wife, Annica, recently hosted the couple in her house.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, the TV presenter is seen sitting behind a mortar and turning the fufu while Okyeame Kwame pounded.

The rapper's wife was seated just beside them as the three engaged in a hearty conversation that had them bursting into laughter.

The video, as sighted by Pulse.com.gh, showed Delay's house to be a beautiful home.

Delay caption the post, "@okyeamekwame came to pound my fufu Sunday Special.

Mrs Okyeame is also here to support the movement."

