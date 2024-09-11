Diddy in trouble again; man who accused him of sexual assault wins $100m judgement

Jones' suit filed on Monday lists several allegations against Combs, according to the AP and the Times.The suit also says, per AP, Combs made Jones work in a bathroom while Combs walked around naked and showered.Per The Times, Jones accused Combs of grabbing his genitals without consent, attempting to "groom" Jones into having sex with another man, and forcing Jones to "solicit sex workers and perform sex acts to the pleasure of Mr. Combs."Jones also alleged he was not paid for his work on Combs' latest album, according to the Times. There is an online crowdfunding campaign with a statement reading "Help Me Sue Sean 'Diddy' Combs," which seems to have been started by Jones earlier this month.Holley, Combs' attorney, accused Jones of lying to get money from Combs."Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday," she said in a statement to Business."His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines."Tyrone Blackburn, Jones' attorney, did not immediately respond to a request to comment from Business Insider.

Business Insider USA