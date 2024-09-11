ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Diddy in trouble again; man who accused him of sexual assault wins $100m judgement

Selorm Tali

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs legal battles continues unabated as he has landed himself in another legal trouble that is set to cost him millions.

American rapper and entrepreneur Sean Love 'Diddy' Combs
American rapper and entrepreneur Sean Love 'Diddy' Combs

This comes after a man named Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith, has won a $100 million (£76.6m) default judgment against the American rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

Recommended articles

Cardello-Smith, 51, accused Combs of drugging and sexually assaulting him at a party in Detroit in 1997. While lawyers for Combs have denied the allegations, the judgment was issued by default after Combs did not attend a September 9 hearing.

Cardello-Smith, a convicted felon currently serving a prison sentence, has a history of filing civil lawsuits. Combs' legal team argued that Cardello-Smith was committing "fraud on the court" and claimed they were unaware of the lawsuit because Combs had not been properly served notice. Combs' lawyers told the BBC they intend to fight the ruling and seek to vacate the judgment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cardello-Smith claimed that Combs recently offered him $2.3 million to drop the lawsuit, which he declined. He also alleged he had evidence of knowing Combs, presenting prison visitation logs with Combs' name, a claim the rapper’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, denied.

February 26, 2024: Jones Jr. accuses Combs of sexual assault and drugging.
February 26, 2024: Jones Jr. accuses Combs of sexual assault and drugging. Jones' suit filed on Monday lists several allegations against Combs, according to the AP and the Times.The suit also says, per AP, Combs made Jones work in a bathroom while Combs walked around naked and showered.Per The Times, Jones accused Combs of grabbing his genitals without consent, attempting to "groom" Jones into having sex with another man, and forcing Jones to "solicit sex workers and perform sex acts to the pleasure of Mr. Combs."Jones also alleged he was not paid for his work on Combs' latest album, according to the Times. There is an online crowdfunding campaign with a statement reading "Help Me Sue Sean 'Diddy' Combs," which seems to have been started by Jones earlier this month.Holley, Combs' attorney, accused Jones of lying to get money from Combs."Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday," she said in a statement to Business."His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines."Tyrone Blackburn, Jones' attorney, did not immediately respond to a request to comment from Business Insider. Business Insider USA

This case is among several sexual assault allegations against Combs, who has faced other lawsuits, including one from his former partner, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura. Combs settled the case with Ventura for an undisclosed amount. Despite denying the allegations, he apologised after CCTV footage from 2016 surfaced, showing him physically assaulting Ventura in a hotel hallway.

In March, federal agents raided two of Combs' properties as part of an ongoing investigation into sex trafficking. At the time, Combs' lawyer called the raid an "unprecedented ambush" and maintained his client's innocence.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Joyce Blessing

Joyce Blessing finally open to marrying again, says 'love is a beautiful thing'

Rex Omar supportig NDC during campaign

Clubs will operate in the afternoons - Rex Omar backs NDC's 24 - hour economy

Nicholas Omane Acheampong threatened to sue K.K Fosu.

You can ask your pastors, Jesus slept – Nicholas Omane Acheampong supports NAPO

Dubai Princess

Dubai Princess unveils new perfume 'divorce' after explosive Instagram split