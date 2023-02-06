Don’t see networking as bootlicking - Stonebwoy advises his colleagues

In an Interview with Berla Mundi, Stonebwoy said being on the show was a result of his preparedness and consistency hence the opportunity to be on the show.

Stonebwoy said networking is expensive but everyone needs to put in the effort for a desired result.

"It didn’t take me two minutes, or I didn’t just fly to New York to get into that studio. I’ve been working over the past years, ready for opportunities, and when you’re prepared, when any opportunity comes, you’re overqualified.

"Continue to work while they are not watching, and by the time they turn an eye on you, you’ll be overqualified, and that’s how you get to wherever you’re going within a twinkle of an eye to some people, but they would not remember that you put in the work," he said.

He continued, "Stonebwoy has been opening doors. Networking is expensive, and it’s not cheap no matter at what level it is. You have to put in the resources. Whatever the resource be, financial resources, however, you want to describe the resource, it’s expensive. The thing is again I want to bring the thing about the mindset. Naturally, where I come from, you’ll hear a thing like ")ye aho she sh3," but you need to get out of that kind of mindset. It’s called networking; you need to connect to grow. These are simple nuggets we play with."

As the first Ghanaian artists have made it to the show, Stonebwoy praised himself as someone who has been opening doors for other musicians to make waves.

He also spoke about how his attempts at securing that interview at the preliminary stages were termed bootlicking.

He advised his colleagues to network and let go of the fear of being seen as bootlicking if they want to thrive.