‘Don’t try and die oo’ - Shugatiti dares King Nasir on orgasm comment

Taking to his Twitter he wrote; “I can help her have an orgasm”.

However, Shugatiti has responded to him, while cautioning him to step back if he does not want to die early.

‘Don’t try and die oooo’ she took to her Twitter to warn him.

King Nasir however also respond to Shugatti's warning by making it know that he is the king of multiple rounds. He just does not do one round only.

He wrote; 'I can go multiple rounds'.

The actress in an interview stated that despite having had intercourse with numerous men, none of the men she has ever dated have ever made her cum.

According to her, she merely likes the enjoyable aspects of sex and always wants her partner to make out.

Shugatiti further stated that even though none of the guys has been able to make her reach an orgasm, their energy during sexual intercourse is sufficient for her to keep up her robust libido.

"You can’t satisfy me, I have never cum in my life, I don’t get orgasm. I asked my doctor, and he said it was normal because not all women will get orgasm.

"So for me, I don’t get orgasm; so pleasing me is out, you just have to match up with the energy till we get tired.

"I enjoy having sex; I get so wet; I enjoy the penetration and how things are moving in and out. I also enjoy long hours, like the whole day. Me, I don’t get tired.

"The honest truth is that all the people I have made out with match up with my energy," she said.

The Ghanaian model, actress, video vixen, nudist, and influencer has on several platforms disclosed how much she loves sex and how no man can satisfy her.