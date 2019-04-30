John, an American film director, known for his hit movies such as “Boyz n the Hood”, “Poetic Justice”, “ 2 Fast 2 Furious” among others, lost his life yesterday, after being hospitalized due to complications from a stroke.

The famed movie producer, who holds the record as the first African-American man and youngest to be nominated for a Best Directing Oscar, was pronounced dead yesterday after news that his family has made an agonizing decision, to take off life support on him, 13 days after suffering a stroke.

The director’s death has attracted tributes from Hollywood stars including Tyler Perry, Taraji P. Henson, Hally Berry, Jordan Peele among others who took to social media to mourn the Hollywood icon.

Pulse.com.gh has also sighted a tribute from Akosua Busia, who married John from 1996 to 1997 and have a daughter with him.

Sharing photos of their memorable family times, Akosua wrote: “John, my once was a husband; through trials of life you never raised your voice at me, nor I to you. That peace and warmth was there when Hadar and I held your hand once more before your body left.

"On April 3rd when I sent you Hadar’s birthday photo and you wrote: “Awwwww ‘so beautiful’ she’s on her way...” I never dreamed those would be your final words to me. Yes, our “baby” is on her way. You too... on your glorious journey ~ .”

See their family photos below and some Hollywood stars eulogized John Singleton.