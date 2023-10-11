Drake shocks fans as he gifts G Wagon to fan at his Toronto concert (VIDEO)

Rather than personally selecting a fan in the audience to go home with a luxury prize, Drake who came to show prepared opted for a raffle drum which contained unique ticket numbers of those present.

“So, this is what I’m going to do: I’m going to pick the winning ticket out of this drum right here,” Drake said, as members of his crew brought a raffle drum up on stage. “I want everybody to be super quiet. I want to hear the winner scream.”

After Drizzy turned the drum, he reached his hand inside and dug around while the crowd cheered on, he declared the winner as “17482.” Eventually, he spotted the fan who was taking home the new vehicle in one of the upper levels of Scotiabank Arena.

Accordingly, he said, “They got ‘em? They up top? You better bring your ass down here. We’re going to send somebody up there to check that ticket.”