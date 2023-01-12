Efia Odo confirms things have fallen apart between Kwesi Arthur and herself (WATCH)

Efia and Kwesi have been spotted together a few times and the actress also featured in music video alongside the rapper.

Efia Odo Pulse Ghana

Speaking on Accra-based Onua FM, Efia Odo has revealed that things have gone sour between the rapper and herself. During an interview with Felicia Osei, Efia Odo said " I was a fan but now I'm not a fan anymore," she added.

Pushed to tell what has changed, she said "the problem is not his current music releases. His music is still good". She added that "Everything has its time. Nothing lasts forever except the Word of God," she again said to explain her decision.

Asked if it is the Tema rapper's personality she has fallen out of love with, Efia after a long pause said "sometimes, some people can do things that can turn you off and then it's like, 'Okay, I can't really be a fan of this guy anymore".

Pulse Ghana

The actress continued that "so I was a fan of him, his music... I'm still a fan of his music but not the biggest fan anymore".

It remains unclear what has happened as Efia refused to give further details. According to the actress who has now ventured into music, her new songs will throw more light on her relationship with Kwesi Arthur. "If you listen to my upcoming songs; you'll hear everything," she said.