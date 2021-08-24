Elikem Kumodzie drops 6-year-old song he wrote for ex-wife after public apology (WATCH)

Marking the birthday of the Zimbabwean socialite today, Elikem took to social to apologize to her for not doing his part to keep their marriage.

"I’d like to seize the opportunity to render an apology to you for not consciously holding us down. I slacked a lot and I’m sorry," he said in an Instagram post. "When I look at my son I get so much joy and I want to say a big thank you for taking good care of him also. (I know I owe you a few months maintenance money.. the building is almost done)," he added.

According to the 32-year-old Ghanaian actor, he believes PokelIo, 36, has already forgiven him. "I think you’ve forgiven me already, otherwise you won’t be so nice with me, But if there’s any spec left, please find a way to remove it," he noted.

Elikem concluded his post saying that "bless you and enjoy your day" and dropped a love song he wrote for her six years ago. "I’ll post a music video of a song I made for you 6 years ago,” he said and dropped it in a post came with a loved-up photo with his ex-wife.