The husband of the Ghanaian gospel singer who campaigned for NDC in 2016 before their marriage, contested in this year's elections as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Kpone Katamanso constituency but lost.

Mrs Gifty Adorye joined her husband to campaign through the electioneering period. Reacting to his defeat, she wrote: " you have fought a good fight and raised the Hopes of your lovers and the entire NPP supporters in Kpone Katamanso".

She continued that " you have made us proud and given us a reason to put in more hard work next time to wrestle power for our mother party, the NPP and our constituency. My Hero, I congratulate you for a good work done".

Consoling her husband, " without a doubt you have demonstrated to the nation and the entire family what a strong man and a big shoulder we can forever depend on. We thank God for your life and the strength given you through it all".

Assuring her husband of her support, she added that "I, therefore, pledge you my full support in all your political endeavour. You're blessed my dear thou saith the Lord. May He give you more wisdom to be able to do more for your country. I am solidly behind you all the way. Nothing shall bring us down. Keep shining and keep on fighting for your dear country".

Gifty Osei and her husband Hopeson Adorye

The 'Jesus Be Too Much' singer extended her appreciation to Ghanaian President and NPP for supporting her husband when she said " Thanks to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo and the Vice President Bawumia, our able First Lady and second lady of the Republic of Ghana and the entire NPP party for your support".

She concluded her message saying " still we say the Battle is the Lord's. #ThereIsStillHope Love you so much Daddy". The Ghanaian gospel singer married Mr Hopeson Adorye in 2019 after her divorce. The two have since been serving social media with couple goals.