ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Emptied my account, sold my house to start my school - Yvonne Nelson

Dorcas Agambila

Celebrated actress and movie producer Yvonne Nelson has recounted the many challenges she faced while building her schools.

Emptied my account ,sold my house to start my school - Yvonne Nelson
Emptied my account ,sold my house to start my school - Yvonne Nelson

Recommended articles

She explained that, while building the schools, she ran out of funds and was unable to secure financial assistance or loans from the bank.

The actress said that the interest rates proposed by the banks for the loan she requested were unreasonable; therefore, she had to sell her house and properties to fund the construction of the schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Obviously, we’ve just started primary school and this is just phase one. We are going to continue and progress further. It is really crazy because, at a point, I am getting personal now. When we started the project, I had to sell my house because I went to the banks for a loan and the percentages were, look, it did not make sense.

Yvonne Nelson
Yvonne Nelson Instagram

“So, I had to fall back on a house and sold it. I had so many memories there, but I said to myself, Yvonne, this is the only way, so I sold the house, started the building, the money ran out, and I had to dip into my savings,” Yvonne Nelson said in an interview published on X by EDHUB.

Despite the hurdles the Just Like Mama founder encountered in building her international school, she said she was not backing down.

ADVERTISEMENT

She added that she was hopeful about the outcome, noting that the school would positively impact its students and raise several future leaders.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Efia Odo sheds tears as she reveals how she suffered due to her absentee father (Video)

Efia Odo sheds tears as she reveals how she suffered due to her absentee father (Video)

Singer R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison

Singer R Kelly appeals sex crime convictions to US Supreme Court

Nana Addo and Mahama

Top 10 Ghanaian political campaign songs that won’t be forgotten soon

Burna Boy declares that Falz is the new African giant. [Yabaleftonline]

The fight in me died in October 2020 - Burna Boy breaks silence on protests