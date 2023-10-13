She acknowledges that it might be difficult to completely eliminate relationships between “side chicks” and married men. Instead, she suggests that these women consider sharing these men rather than attempting to hold them exclusively, particularly through having children with them.
'Enjoy some and leave, don't snatch people's husbands!' - Empress Gifty to side chicks
Renowned Ghanaian gospel singer, Empress Gifty, has issued a stern warning to women engaged with married men, urging them to avoid any attempts to secure these men for themselves.
Empress Gifty emphasizes that, in some cases, these men may only be meant to be helpers in one’s life, not lifelong partners as some might believe.
“It’s erroneous to have a child with someone’s husband. That’s the worst, destructive decision any woman can make. People are fortifying themselves and using all sorts of powers just to snatch someone’s husband. You can lick some and leave but don’t think you’d be able to snatch him. Some of them are just helpers from God. You don’t keep people’s husbands and give them kayamata,” she fumed in a live TikTok video.
She further chided the ladies for refusing to let go of people’s husbands despite keeping serious boyfriends.
“The saddest part is that most of these girls even have serious boyfriends but they will never let the married go. You have even made a lot of pastors fall,” she added.
Empress Gifty, however, charged men to pay attention to their families and quit entertaining mistresses.
“Men, be content with what you have. Some men have seen other women and have ditched their wives. They have forgotten that it is those women they struggle with. Some men have stopped feeding their children, paying school fees because of side chicks,” she said.
Empress Gifty's message serves as a strong cautionary statement, not only to women but also to men to value their families and avoid engaging with mistresses
