Facebook celebrates Ghana's leading top dancer and choreographer Dancegodlloyd in #FacebookCreators Campaign

In partnership with Pulse Ghana and Nigeria, Facebook has launched a campaign #FacebookCreators to celebrate African creatives who are using their arts to inspire millions across Facebook platforms and beyond.

Facebook celebrates Ghana's leading top dancer and choreographer Dancegodlloyd in #FacebookCreators Campaign
Facebook celebrates Ghana's leading top dancer and choreographer Dancegodlloyd in #FacebookCreators Campaign Pulse Ghana

This video highlights Dancegodlloyd, a Ghanaian dancer and choreographer.

Recommended articles

On Instagram, @dancegodlloyd's page is filled with energetic dance videos showcasing various talented dancers in Ghana.

Dancegodlloyd
Dancegodlloyd Pulse Ghana

His unique dance moves have not only inspired young creatives all over the world but have amassed thousands of followers for the dancers enrolled in the dance academy he co-founded (Dance With a Purpose Academy).

Follow @PulseGhana on Instagram and Facebook and watch out for Dancegodlloyd’s full story as a Facebook creator.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

4 natural ways to get soft palms

4 natural ways to get soft palms

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships [FWB Rules]

5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home

5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home. [eve9world]

Why are you rushing to get married?

Why are you rushing to get married? [Credit: BuzzFeed]