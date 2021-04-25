Facebook celebrates Ghana's leading top dancer and choreographer Dancegodlloyd in #FacebookCreators Campaign

This video highlights Dancegodlloyd, a Ghanaian dancer and choreographer.
In partnership with Pulse Ghana and Nigeria, Facebook has launched a campaign #FacebookCreators to celebrate African creatives who are using their arts to inspire millions across Facebook platforms and beyond.
On Instagram, @dancegodlloyd's page is filled with energetic dance videos showcasing various talented dancers in Ghana.
His unique dance moves have not only inspired young creatives all over the world but have amassed thousands of followers for the dancers enrolled in the dance academy he co-founded (Dance With a Purpose Academy).
