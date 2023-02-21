Fasting, prayer, and preaching don't make you a good Christian - Osebo (WATCH)

In an interview with blogger Nkonkonsa, Osebo called for a change of mind among some believers while urging Christians to worship God in truth and also uncover the mysteries of their religion.

“If apple can cure sicknesses, then there will be no sick person in Italy. People fetch River Jordan and bring it into the country. If it heals sicknesses, people over there wouldn’t have been ill. We have been brainwashed into believing certain things. In Africa, Christianity is our first priority. Christianity is not practiced through only preaching. You prove it by your deeds.

Every Saturday, I donate. I don’t fast, I don’t visit the Atwea Mountains, MOGPA or Achimota Forest to pray. God listens to our prayers no matter the location. The fastest way by which God listens to our prayers is through the act of giving. It is not through cheap talk," he disclosed.

“Faith and work complement each other. Paul said it in the bible. What is your faith? Is your faith about storming the church with canes to lash the devil? Is it by stomping your foot in churches disrespectfully whiles requesting things from God? We don’t understand Christianity," he added.