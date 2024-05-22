FBS set social media on fire with new single featuring Siifa and Afronitaaa

FBS has announced its upcoming single titled ‘Odogwu’ featuring Siifa and Afronitaaa. The anticipated hit will make its way to major streaming platforms in a couple of days and is dubbed the “next big thing” from the group who made waves with Mr Drew on their 2022 smash single ‘Jo (Dance).’

Like anything FBS, ‘Odogwu’ will be another song to command the dance floor. Add Siifa’s catchy vocals and a musical verse from Afronitaaa and you have the ultimate party anthem! So much so that FBS are confident this will be the song to set new standards and break boundaries.

“We can’t wait for everyone to hear ‘Odogwu,’” FBS shared with the press. “Everything about this song is j3 and we advise you to get your dancing shoes ready! Working with Afronitaaa was exciting. As you can imagine, plenty of killer dance moves and ideas were shared during our studio session, but we were not expecting her to sound this good. She is a natural.”

According to an interview granted Afronitaaa in April, ‘Odogwu’ has been in the works since October 2023.

“It’s not out yet. I just recorded a song with FBS in October last year. It should be out very soon. Trying to convince me was very difficult, they really tried because we kept having meetings upon meetings and I’m like no I am not a musician and I can’t do this. They were like let’s just go to the studio and try and do something. I put something together, they looked at it and asked me to do it this way and I went to sing…it came out nice.”

‘Odogwu’ was made possible by McNeil Records. The song will be the first release from FBS and Nigerian artist, Siifa on the label after signing.