Celebrating the 26th birthday of the rapper who is now her husband, the actress shared a photo of Medikal from their engagement ceremony to tell her 2.3 million Instagram followers what the “Omo Ada” rapper means to her.

“To the wonderful man I Love, Happy Birthday. I never knew what soulmate meant until I met you. You really are too good to be true. My life wouldn’t be the same without you. So here’s to you!” the 25-year-old self-styled entrepreneur wrote.

Fell Makafui also seized the day to compliment her husband’s enchanting personality when she wrote “To your brilliance, your kindness, Your smartness, your hardworking self, your strength, and your everlasting charm-I love you so much.I’m so glad you were born, and that you want to share this adventure called life together with me!!”.

Like any lover will do on a day like this, Fella Makafui reassured Medikal that she is going to be with him for better for worse. “Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you ...Thanks for tolerating this stubborn wife of yours, thanks for being soo much supportive...I WOLF YOU,” she wrote.

Medikal, Sister Derby and Fella Makafui

The showbiz popular couple who got married barely over a month ago started dating around September 2018 after Medikal broke up with Sister Derby, and they are living happily ever after as Fella has promised to keep spoiling MDK with goodness and anything he wishes for. See her posts below.