The lovers stepped out for a date and a video pulse.com.gh has seen from their night out, shows the lovers making out in an elevator and that has attracted some eyeballs on social media.

In the video, Fella is captured whining what her Moma gave her just right on the laps of her rapper boyfriend after which they shared a kiss in the elevator before it opened.

READ ALSO: Mr Eventuarry flies out of Ghana for a comedy show

The young lovers have been a hot couple in the Ghanaian showbiz ever since they announced their relationship about some nine months and almost anything they get some fans talking.

See their date video below with some comments from fans and tell us what you think.