Female celebrities hail brilliant Keta NSMQ contestant Francisca Lamini

Right from the regional to the prelims and the final competition, Lamini exalted the image of her school and all ladies in academia.

Her appearance at the NSMQ final was the first for any female contestant in eight years.

Accordingly, most Ghanaian female celebrities are praising Francisca Lamini for that super performance.

Award-winning presenter Deloris Frimpong Manso, known in showbiz as Delay, said she believes a woman can be whatever she wants to be, just like Francisca Lamini.

She shared a beautiful picture of Francisca on her official IG handle with the caption “Celebrating an icon Francisca Lamini. A woman can be whatever she wants”.

Host of “New Day” on TV3, Cookie Tee couldn’t hide her pride and satisfaction. She added that gender is not really a problem but a mindset.

“Absolutely proud of this young girl called Francisca Lamini for making a major statement at this year’s National Science and Maths Quiz. Gender doesn’t matter. Mindset is everything. Shouts to all the girls and women out there breaking the glass ceilings. The future is the female “.

According to actress Lydia Forson, Francisca Lamini deserves applause for being the only female in the competition's finals.

Lydia Forson tweeted on November 25th, 2021,” To be the only female up there, Francisca Lamini certainly deserves applause. Anyone responding negatively to this tweet is ignorant”.