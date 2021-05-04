RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Fix your attitude; just practice what you preach - Fameye disagrees with ‘Fix the Country’ protestors

David Mawuli

Ghanaian highlife musician Fameye has added his voice to the ongoing ‘Fix the Country’ protest on Twitter, saying people should rather fix their attitude before the government’s intervention.

Fameye
Fameye

The “Nothing I Get” hitmaker believes fixing the country rather starts with citizens and their attitudes, and not necessarily the government.

He waded into the discussion through a post on his Instagram page on Tuesday, May 4.

“I will fix the country… just practice what you preach #fixyourattitude,” he captioned a photo he shared on the photo-sharing platform.

It’s been more than 48 hours since Ghanaians stormed the Twitter platform with the ‘Fix the Country’ protest to draw the government’s attention to the hardships people are facing in the country.

Some celebrities, including John Dumelo, Efia Odo, Yvonne Nelson and Lydia Forson, have joined the protest, highlighting some of the pressing needs of the citizens of Ghana.

Meanwhile, rapper Edem has told ‘Fix the Country’ protestors to rise above ‘finger wars’ and confront the government physically if they need important issues to be addressed.

He made this statement when a fan asked him to ditch dripping on social media and join the protest.

He, however, provided what seems to be the best solution or what can get a better result, saying ‘dialogue, recommendations and forming pressure groups’ are the best options.

“U can’t pressure government with a tweet,you can however do it with dialogue, recommendations and forming pressure groups that can’t be penetrated with tribal games and Political associations,” Edem stated.

Nana Akufo-Addo’s government is yet to respond to the protest on Twitter even though he often uses the platform to respond to issues affecting Ghanaians.

