Fred Nuamah picks form to contest Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary primaries

Fred Nuamah will be contesting to lead the NDC in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency which his best friend, John Dumelo, contested in during the 2020 elections.

Confirming his intention, Fred disclosed that he has picked forms to contest the NDC primaries. "I HAVE OFFICIALLY PICKED FORMS TO CONTEST AYAWASO WEST WUOGON PARLIAMENTARY PRIMARIES," he said in a political poster.

Sharing the flyer on social media, he wrote "It’s official now. #toGodbetheglory".

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is expected to hold its presidential and parliamentary primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023, to elect a flagbearer and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 elections.

Per the timetable outlined by the party on Wednesday, January 18, interested individuals are expected to pick up nomination forms from the party’s website or its headquarters.

Filing of nominations will take place between Wednesday, February 22 to Friday, February 24. The submission and filing of forms would also take place from Monday, March 20, 2023, to Wednesday.

Fred Nuamah's announcement comes as a surprise to many as he remains best friends with John Dumelo. The move has left many wondering what are the next intentions for John Dumelo who is expected to run again as an MP in the 2024 elections.

Will he challenge Fred his best friend or will contest in a new constituency? This is the question which many are expecting answers to any moment from now.