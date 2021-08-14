The video seen on Freedom Jacob Ceaser's Instagram page was first captioned "Freedom Jacob Ceaser throws $100,000 honoring for his brother @50".

If you convert the money splashed on the event to Ghana's currency, that will certainly run over half a million Ghana cedis. The dinner hosted by Joy FM's Nathaniel Attoh saw Kwame Eugene and Bisa Kdei performing with other stars like Michael Blackson with his fiancee present.

Speaking about the essence of the celebration for his brother, Kwaku O. Bediako, a filthy wealthy businessman as well, who owns Chase Petroleum and properties dotted in Accra, Freedom Jacob Ceaser said "what is the value of life when one can not be celebrated?"

Nana Kwame Bediako also seized the moment to reveal that he met his brother for the 1st time when he was 11 years old. "That journey of coming to Accra to see you, was the beginning of my destiny, my success, I owe you," he said.

Friends and family of the birthday celebrant were also present and they took turns to wish him a happy 50th birthday whilst sharing some of their fondest memories of him and why he is worth the celebration.

"I am not sure what I have done to deserve this, I mean frankly, I have just always felt as if I am doing I feel is right, I really don't think that I deserve this," Kwaku O. Bediako said.