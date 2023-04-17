ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Freezy MacBones is a beast; Sarkodie lauds Ghanaian UK-based boxer over iconic win

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian boxer Freezy MacBones has on the admiration of Sarkodie, Edem and other Ghanaian celebrities after going viral following his latest victory in the ring.

Seth Gyimah aka Freezy MacBones
Seth Gyimah aka Freezy MacBones

The UK-based boxer was involved in just his second professional fight on Saturday as the undercard of Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang on Saturday night.

Recommended articles

Facing veteran Darryl Sharp at the Copper Box Arena in London, the Ghanaian UK based boxer completely dominated his opponent in his debut bout that now makes him a light-heavyweight champ.

After his win, Freezy MacBones who was a labourer in Ghana before travelling to the U.K, delivered a powerful yet emotional victory speech that has viral. In video circulating on social media, he recounted how he came from nothing to something.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I work so hard towards my dreams and I never give up. I never let anyone let me down. I put myself to the limit. I don't sleep, I run 4 o'clock, 5 o'clock like a mad man. People see me like, what is this guy doing? Now, this is the answer for those people who have been asking" he said.

"And I am so proud of myself, my mum, my family back home, they are all watching me and I have made them proud because I come from nothing, there was no light, there was no water," he added in the video below which has caught the attention of Ghanaians and some celebrities.

Commenting on the video, Sarkodie said "Just seen some clips of this champ and had to look him up … Beast".

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Prince David Osei and rapper Edem have all joined fans to celebrate the boxer whose real name is Seth Gyimah. See their comments below.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ibrahim Mahama shows off seabreacher

Ibrahim Mahama shows off seabreacher that reportedly costs over GH900k [Watch]

Hajia Bintu breaks silence on backlash over 'Kayamata' advert with an apology

Hajia Bintu breaks silence on backlash over 'kayan mata' advert with apology

KIDI

KiDi returns to social media, breaks silence on his health rumour

KOD and Ambolley

I fed him, promoted him for 30 years; KOD hits back at Ambolley