ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Tired' Funny Face announces plan to sell his houses and cars to relocate abroad

Selorm Tali

Funny Face has seen it all in Ghana and believes the solution to his Ghanaian problems is off the shores of Ghana.

Funny Face
Funny Face

According to the Ghanaian actor who has been vocal about his struggles in the Ghanaian showbiz industry, he is at a point in life where he wants to sell his houses, cars and other properties to relocate abroad.

Recommended articles

Funny Face has not stated yet which country he is eyeing. However, he has stated that he is 'tired' of living in Ghana with his unending problems.

Funny Face with his Baby Mama, Vanessa Nicole, with their children
Funny Face with his Baby Mama, Vanessa Nicole, with their children Pulse Ghana

The actor revealed his 'jappa' intention whilst lamenting over how his baby mama has denied him access to their children. According to Funny Face, he hasn't seen his twin girls, Ella and Bella, with their younger sister, Kimberly, for almost 4 years now.

ADVERTISEMENT

"GYE NYAME “ 🙏🏾🔥 Take da children and chew dem .. am tired of fighting to see my own blood .. i will sell my house , cars and lands and some few properties i have left .. and relocate to a different country and start my life all over again .. !! GOD bless us all," he said.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wendy Shay

Ghanaian musicians who have survived ghastly road accidents

Kai Cenat

Kai Cenat : 10 things to know about the American Streamer visiting Ghana

Ghanaian actor, Kofi Adjorlolo

Kofi Adjorlolo unhappy Ghanaian Tv stations show Nigerian movies free of charge

Asantewaa

Asantewaa flaunts baby bump for the first time; confirms pregnancy rumours