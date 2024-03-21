According to the Ghanaian actor who has been vocal about his struggles in the Ghanaian showbiz industry, he is at a point in life where he wants to sell his houses, cars and other properties to relocate abroad.
'Tired' Funny Face announces plan to sell his houses and cars to relocate abroad
Funny Face has seen it all in Ghana and believes the solution to his Ghanaian problems is off the shores of Ghana.
Funny Face has not stated yet which country he is eyeing. However, he has stated that he is 'tired' of living in Ghana with his unending problems.
The actor revealed his 'jappa' intention whilst lamenting over how his baby mama has denied him access to their children. According to Funny Face, he hasn't seen his twin girls, Ella and Bella, with their younger sister, Kimberly, for almost 4 years now.
"GYE NYAME “ 🙏🏾🔥 Take da children and chew dem .. am tired of fighting to see my own blood .. i will sell my house , cars and lands and some few properties i have left .. and relocate to a different country and start my life all over again .. !! GOD bless us all," he said.
