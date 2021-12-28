RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ghana was amazing - Beenie Man speaks after alleged arrest

Berlinda Entsie

Popular Jamaican musician, Anthony Moses Davis popularly called Beenie Man has reacted to his alleged arrest after performing at the famed BHIM Concert.

Stonebwoy and Beenie Man on stage
He rubbished claims that he is was going about in Ghana after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a post on his official Twitter account, Beenie Man noted that he had been fully vaccinated and had travelled around for months without any issues.

Adding that he was even confused that news was going round that he was arrested at the airport and was detained.

Beenie Man wrote, "Mi confuse yf #Update to my fans who are genuinely reaching out. I have no Covid, never caught covid before, tested NEGATIVE for Covid. Been travelling for the past 6 months Covid free. Fully vaccinated. I guess someone wants me to have Covid. Uno weird yf."

He, however, thank Stonebwoy and his team for hosting a successful BHIM Concert.

"Ghana was amazing. Love & light to @stonebwoy and the #BhimTeam. The Ghanaian Government, Immigration, Health Team, Small Gad, Freedom, the whole team. #Ghana ah the best place inna the world Earth globe americas. #BhimConcert21 looking fwd to 2022," he added.

Berlinda Entsie

