Ghana was amazing - Beenie Man speaks after alleged arrest

In a post on his official Twitter account, Beenie Man noted that he had been fully vaccinated and had travelled around for months without any issues.

Adding that he was even confused that news was going round that he was arrested at the airport and was detained.

Beenie Man wrote, "Mi confuse yf #Update to my fans who are genuinely reaching out. I have no Covid, never caught covid before, tested NEGATIVE for Covid. Been travelling for the past 6 months Covid free. Fully vaccinated. I guess someone wants me to have Covid. Uno weird yf."

He, however, thank Stonebwoy and his team for hosting a successful BHIM Concert.