Ghanaian celebrities show up and out at Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 (PHOTOS)

Dorcas Agambila

The Pulse Influencer Awards ceremony went down Saturday 7th of October 2023 at the Accra Marriott Hotel and invited guests did disappoint! Especially our Ghanaian influencers and celebrities!

Celebs at Pulse Influencer Awards 2023
Celebs at Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

The highly anticipated 2023 Pulse Influencer Awards, held in Accra , was a dazzling affair filled with glamor, style, and vibrant colors.

In its third edition, themed "The Golden Era: Bold and Elegant," this awards ceremony brought together a constellation of stars, favorite influencers, and content creators, all resplendent in their captivating attire, eager to be celebrated for their remarkable achievements.

This prestigious event applauded the outstanding influencers from various niches, including beauty, technology, lifestyle, and more. The night was a spectacular celebration of the best and brightest in the online realm.

A stack of Ghanaian celebrities from the movie and music industry also showed up and out at the event.

The event was graced by A-list Ghanaian celebrities such as James Gradiner, Ajietey Annag, Manifest,Harold Amenyah, KOD, Maya Blu, and others.

The Pulse Influencer Awards generated vast interest, engagement and reach across social media in all the participating countries.

The title sponsor for this maiden edition are Jameson Irish Whiskey ,Gino and Ayoba along with other category sponsors.

See photos below;

Pulse Influencer awards
Pulse Influencer awards
Pulse Influencer awards
Pulse Influencer awards
Pulse Influencer awards
Pulse Influencer awards
Pulse Influencer awards
Pulse Influencer awards
Dorcas Agambila

