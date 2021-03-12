A Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Circuit court has ordered the journalist who has been claiming to be an incoming girlfriend of Okomfour Kwadee to pay GHC65,000 over the defamatory suit within 30 days or in default serve a prison sentence.

Chickle 1 alleged in radio interviews that the CEO of Hammer Productions and Media Personality, Hammer Nti, has connived with some people to shield efforts by people to come to the aid of Okomfour Kwadee, who was then facing psychological challenges, for their own material gain.

Hammer Nti

In interviews with Peace FM, Kwaku Manu TV, Akan TV, Chickle 1 alleged that Hammer Nti took Okomfour Kwadee from his then rehabilitation centre to ‘trade’ him in a signing deal of which the rapper absconded, a report by mynewsgh.com stated.

According to the website, the Kumasi based journalist also stated that she was bribed by Hammer Nti to not broadcast a video interview she had with Kwadee's mother in which she was openly soliciting for help for the musician, an allegation that Hammer Nti triggered to file a lawsuit.

Hammer Nti, who works with Kumasi-based Pure FM’s as host of the ‘Hammer Time’ show, through his Lawyers wrote to ‘Chickle 1’ to retract and apologize for her defamatory comments but she refused.

Chickle 1 failed to make an appearance throughout the proceedings which has seen the Court in its judgement convict her ‘to a tune of GHC65,000 on the defamatory charges and demanded of her to retract and apologize on all the platforms including Peace FM, Fox FM, Kwaku Manu TV and Akan TV where she made the libellous comments against Hammer Nti.

After being served the judgement through substituted service by the Court, ‘Chickle 1’ refused to retract and apologize but has shockingly taken to Facebook, displaying a copy of the judgement and has demanded the public to plead on her behalf.

In a Facebook live video, she said “Hammer Nti, PRO of Okomfour Kwadee says I have insulted him and he has taken me to court for that. Please help me tell him and Kwadee family that I am sorry".

On her constant claims about being Kwaadee's incoming wife, she said "as I use to say that I am the incoming girlfriend of Okomfour Kwadee, please I want to tell everyone that I am no more and I don’t want anything to do with Okomfour Kwadee"

Chickle 1 and Kwadee

"The family should warn their relative that he shouldn’t mention my name anywhere or should he see me," Chickle 1, who was recently spotted with Kwadee who was driving shirtless, added.

Concerning the fine, she said "Chickle, as I am here if you ask me to loan you GHC300, I wouldn’t even get so where am I to get GHC65, 000 to pay Hammer. Please help me beg him. I am sorry.”