Ghanaian prolific gospel singer Ruth Adjei honoured by Church of Pentecost

Ruth Adjei's performance has been a source of pride and a role model to the youth.

She expressed gratitude to the church for their training and mentoring which she said had contributed to her success as a musician.

Last year, Ruth Adjei beat all odds to win the 'Discovery of the Year' at the maiden edition of the 2022 Eminent Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her new song titled 'Same Old God' is already gaining traction within the music landscape in Ghana.

Pulse Ghana

It is a motivational track admonishing all to seek the face of God all the time.

The renowned gospel artiste after the honour shared the wonderful moments on social media with the caption: Some things happen in ministry that blows your mind. It was one such. It was surreal. It was humbling. Thanks to the leadership of the Church of Pentecost for the honour done to me. I am grateful and everyone who has supported the ministry and brought it thus far.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT