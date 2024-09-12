Ghanaian woman funds wedding one month after meeting German husband due to honesty

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Faustina revealed that she paid for their wedding just one month after meeting her husband in Accra.

Faustina Pulse Ghana

She added that her husband was honest about his financial situation, clarifying that, contrary to common belief, not all white people are wealthy.

Faustina appreciated his honesty and saw something special in him, which led her to propose marriage.

"I met him in Accra when he was looking for an affordable hotel. We exchanged numbers, and he called in the next three days. One thing led to the other, and we agreed to marry. He did not have the money for the ceremony, so I gave him some."

Faustina Pulse Ghana

Faustina said her husband later refunded the money when he returned to Germany. She stayed back in Ghana to learn the German language and obtain the necessary travel documentation to join him.

She added that initially, her parents did not support the marriage due to the age gap, the rapid progression of their relationship, and financial concerns. However, over time, her family accepted and supported their marriage.

