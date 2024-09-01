No law in Ghana bans marrying more than one person - Counselor Lutterodt

In his opinion, people who would want to have multiple spouses should not engage in civil or marriage under the ordinance.

“If you are polygamous and not a muslim, do not engage in civil marriage. Do the customary. And the customary can go beyond four…probably twenty. You can do it. Because there is no law in this country that bans anybody from marrying more than what you want to do. The law is that you are breaking a rule if you are not taking good care of the spouse. It’s part of the Domestic Violence Act.”

It is wrong for women to depend on men - Counselor Lutterodt

ADVERTISEMENT

George Lutterodt also stated that it is wrongful for women to depend on men. However, wives have rights to depend on their husbands. According to him, it is not socially and legally sound for any woman to put their dependency on a man other than their father.

“It is wrong for any woman to depend on a man. No woman was created to depend on a man...biblically, legally, socially, and traditionally.”

“It is right for every wife to depend on the husband,” he stated.

He highlighted that while the country’s laws do not prohibit polygamy, societal norms and religious beliefs often influence people’s decisions regarding marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT