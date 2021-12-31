The Ghanaian actress is married to rapper Medikal and they have a daughter together. The union between lovers has been one of the most talked about showbiz couples.
‘God won’t spare you if you come for my family’ - Fella Makafui warns
It appears that trolls are still not giving Fella Makafui and her household peace, therefore, she is invoking God to deal with those speak foul about her family.
Taking to Twitter, she said “if you come for me or my family, my God will not take it kindly with you !!”.
It is however unclear what triggered Fella Makafui to put this message across. A fan said “Something really dey go on oo hm” and she replied “Nothing dey go on ..breathe”.
