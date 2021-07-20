RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

GRA chases Korankye Ankrah's daughter to pay tax on $1M wedding gift

Rev. Sam Korankye-Ankrah's daughter, Naa Dromo Korankye-Ankrah, received US$1m cheque gift at her wedding and that has attracted tax query from the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

At the flamboyant wedding ceremony which happened on July 10, 2021, friends of the bride announced that they are gifting her the cash instead of the usual wedding gifts like cooking utensils among others.

We usually do apotoyewa, asanka [earthenware dish] and all of that, but we have gone international. So, we are not doing apotoyewa [earthenware bowl], woma [pestle] and things. Today, we have a cheque for Lady Naa Dromo Nimo. We present to her US$1 million,” one of Naa Dromo's female friends who led the presentation said.

After the reports of Naa Dromo's $1m gift, the GRA has written an official letter to her, inviting her to its office to answer questions about tax.

This is to notify you that you have been selected to benefit from the special compliance assistance program of the Ghana Revenue Authority to help you make accurate disclosures of your income to the Commissioner-General of GRA and avoid the imposition penalties, interest and other sanctions. Information available to the GRA indicates you have received an amount of one million dollars (US$1 million) as gift from friends,” the letter read.

Further checks have established that you own a business registered as an enterprise under the name NDKA star. Our records also show that you have never filed personal income tax returns to the GRA and that you have two taxpayer-identification numbers (TIN) as follows P0010667288 and P0022407596," the GRA stated while notifying Naa Dromo to make herself available at its office on July 23, 2021, at 10 am.

However, Sam Korankye-Ankrah has responded to GRA's letter. “Unfortunately, some people did not catch the idea of the presentation. They thought it was real money that was presented… The cheque was a faith cheque, not a real cheque,” he said.

The General overseer of the Royal House Chapel International explained to his congregation that “what these young people are saying is that they believe God, that one day during occasions like these, they will be able to present a cheque of $1 million. That is the statement they are making.

