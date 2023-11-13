ADVERTISEMENT
Grammy nomination or not, you’re a winner to me - Epixode consoles Stonebwoy

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian dancehall singer Epixode has consoled his dancehall colleague Stonebwoy, following the latter’s failure to gain a Grammy nomination.

Stonebwoy submitted his recent album, "5th Dimension," for consideration by the Recording Academy in the Global Album of the Year category.

Unfortunately, when the nominees were announced on November 10, Stonebwoy was not included in the list. This led to social media ridicule from some of his competitors' fans.

Epixode, took to Twitter to express his support for Stonebwoy. He praised Stonebwoy's hard work and referred to him as a winner and a legend.

Epixode emphasized that Stonebwoy's contributions to the music industry are appreciated, whether or not he receives a Grammy nomination.

“Dear Stonebwoy, You are a winner to me, a Legend that will always be celebrated. You have done enough for us and we appreciate it. Bro take your flowers whilst u are still here. Grammy or no Grammy am proud of you,” he wrote.

The debate about Ghanaian artists not winning Grammy Awards, unlike their Nigerian counterparts, has been ongoing.

The creation of the African Music Performance category last year had raised hopes of a Ghanaian artist receiving a nomination.

However, in the 2024 Grammy Awards, the category featured four Nigerian artists and one South African singer, with no Ghanaian nominee.

