GTA forces Shugatiti to stop selling food in penis shaped pots; says 'not safe for children'

The pots attracted attention on social media but according to Shugatiti, she can't use some of them again because the Ghana Tourism Authority has cautioned her to desist from using her infamous genital-shaped clay pots. She has disclosed that the government agency said her restaurant isn’t safe for children.

“Ghana Tourism Authority served me a letter discouraging me from the use of my penis-shaped pot. They indicated that it isn’t safe for children. So now, we no longer serve with those pots…ever since I opened my shop, government officials have been disturbing me. You can’t operate a business in Ghana if you’re not strong," she said.

During an interview with actor Kwaku Manu on the ‘Aggressive Show’, she added that Ghanaian lawyer Maurice Ampaw has been the root cause of the continuous criticisms and constant visits from authorities.

"That man, I guess he loves me, reason why he comes after me. I don’t understand him, and I haven’t offended him…I don’t have his contact details I would have called to question him. He aggressively talks about me on television meanwhile, I haven’t offended him. I have never met him," she said.

Responding to the lawyer's call for the closure of her new business, she said: “I saw it as one of those things, people will always talk…I see it as normal because no one has served me with a court document. I saw it as one of those things."