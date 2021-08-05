RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Gyakie's presence almost turned carnival at KNUST as students mobbed the singer (VIDEO)

Gyakie's presence at a hall on KNUST campus almost turned into a full-blown concert.

The Ghanaian singer who has become a household name in Ghana with her growing popularity across the African continent pulled a surprise visit to Africa Hall at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, and she was mobbed out of love.

The residents of the hall came out from their rooms to catch a glimpse of the 'Forever' singer. Gyakie briefly brought activities around the Africa Hall as others stopped to catch a vibe with her.

The scene almost turned into a musical concert after Gyakie decided to do freestyle of her monster hit track 'Forever. The students around her louder sang with her word for word out of joy as others happily record the moment.

Gyakie is set to drop her latest song tomorrow. She titles the song 'Need Me' and previewed a bit of it to the students she caught up with who were able to sing the song after their first time hearing it.

The 22-year-old is a final year Business Administration student at KNUST. However, after breaking into the music, she has been become more like a National asset, frequenting Accra, travelling to other African countries, hence, receiving this love as she reinforced her presence on campus is not surprising.

The last time Gyakie released a song was in March 2021 after she dropped the remix of her Forever Remix with Nigerian singer Omah Lay. The song followed the success of the original single as it topped music charts in Ghana, Nigeria and other countries.

Before the remix, the last time the daughter of Nana Acheampong, the legendary Ghanaian musician of the Lumba Brothers fame, dropped a new track was in 2020 when she released her debut 5-track SEED EP.

Van Vicker and his family