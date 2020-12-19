The meeting between the TikTok star and Ghanaian dancehall act has sparked outrage from some social users who are questioning what is propelling Hajia Bintu's rising fame as others make wild imagination about Shatta Wale's intention for Miss Bintu.

An Instagram user Radikalmonnies wrote, "I don't see any sense in her videos .. I can barely say she is advertising for hookup". One emefa_judith asked "she turn celebrity ? Boi3 errrrrrrrrr" with 1bennyfrimpong saying that "Opana always associate himself with people who are trending so he will stay in the news".

However, pulse.com.gh has gathered Shatta Wale has recorded a yet to be released track which he titles "Hajia Bintu" to throw light on the 'commotion' and wild attention the TikTok star has been causing on social media with her curvy body.

As such, the pair met to shoot scenes that will make it up as part of an official music video to the song which the dancehall act is expected to drop soon. Regardless, social media users have a lot to say about the Shatta and Bintu meeting for their project.

Reacting to the video above in which a blogger asked Hajia Bintu to give the cameras a 360, an Instagram user @bbhabie__ wrote "this feels disrespectful objectifying a woman and telling her to do a 360 she clearly looked a bit uncomfortable .. hopefully, one day as she builds her brand and recognizes that she doesn’t need to do all this. Pretty lady tho"

See the screenshots below for more of what social media is saying about Hajia Bintu meeting Shatta Wale.

Social media goes crazy over Hajia Bintu meeting Shatta Wale

Social media goes crazy over Hajia Bintu meeting Shatta Wale