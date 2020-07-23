Though she is loved by millions of Ghanaians, she sometimes attracts hate comments from industry people and fans alike due to some of her utterances.

But above all, the “16 Years” hitmaker is known for her association with public figures and relationships as well.

Mzbel has been in the industry for the past two decades and throughout this time, she has had some romantic affairs with some popular Ghanaian men.

Let me show you, three popular people, you might not know dated the controversial musician.

1. Prince Kofi Amoabeng

Mzbel and Kofi Amoabeng

The embattled CEO and co-founder of UT Bank dated the songstress. In 2017, Mzbel admitted to Deloris Frimpong Manso during “The Delay Show” that she has had an intimate relationship with Prince Kofi Amoabeng after weeks of rumours.

Even in a recent interview, she refuted claims that she snatched him from media personality Nana Aba Anamoah and further stated that she [Nana Aba] is childish for thinking that way.

READ MORE: I’ll offer my breast milk to anyone who eats and belches at my restaurant - Mzbel (WATCH)

2. Maxwell Mawu Mensah

Mzbel and Maxwell Mensah

Mzbel’s affair with Nana Ama McBrown’s husband is known by many showbiz lovers. Last year, she revealed that she had a brief relationship with Maxwell. She told Zionfelix in an interview that she was very close with Maxwell to the point of cuddling with him but they never really dated in the real sense. Mzbel indicated that though they had a fondness for each other, Maxwell wanted more than a casual relationship which she was not ready to offer, adding that he had wanted to marry her but she was not ready for such commitment.

3. Castro

Mzbel and Castro in Germany

In 2010, Mzbel revealed on e-TV’s “Late Night Celebrity show” that he dated the missing hiplife musician for a couple of months. She was responding to a question sent via SMS by a viewer of the show, asking her if she has ever dated Castro. “Oh Yes! I have gone out with Castro before,” she answered. When the then host, Sammy Forson, asked her how long the two dated, Mzbel said: “well, we dated for a few months”.

However, Mzbel made a u-turn on her dating issue with Castro during a recent interview on Citi TV. She said the dating rumours were false but, undirectedly suggested that there was an intimate affair between her and Castro when they went on a tour in Takoradi at the early stage of her career. She said they shared the same apartment and had fun during the tour.