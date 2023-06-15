Hilda Baci does it again; breaks Guinness World Record's Twitter views record

The tweet is said to have now surpassed 25 million views, a record that the Twitter account of Guinness World Records has never seen before.

"Yeah, so this is our best-performing tweet of all time with nearly 25 million news feeds reached," Guinness World Records said on Twitter.

Two days ago, June 13, 2023, the Guinness World Records confirmed Hilda Baci as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

This comes a few weeks after the 26-year-old successfully completed her attempt to break the record for the longest cooking marathon by any individual. The previous holder of the title, Lata Tondon who is an Indian chef, cooked for 87 hours and 50 minutes in 2019.

Following all the procedures, Hilda's record has now been confirmed. A social media post by the Guinness World Records says "after reviewing all the footage, we're delighted to announce that Hilda Baci is the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon (individual) Watch the video to find out the official time we've awarded Hilda and read the full explanation below".

Hilda attempted to set a record of 100 hours, however, almost seven hours were deducted from her final total because she mistakenly took extra minutes for one of her rest breaks early on in the attempt.

As with all ‘longest marathon’ records, the participant is permitted a five-minute rest break for every continuous hour of activity. These rest breaks can be accumulated if not taken. They were the only times Hilda could use the bathroom or sleep during the attempt.