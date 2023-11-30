Hilda Baci tastes Ghana Jollof again and now says 'it's nice' after previous backlash

"Nigerian jollof is actually better than Ghana Jollof, I have been to Ghana, I have eaten their jollof, I have done a competition with a Ghanaian chef that made his best Jollof and I have seen the recipe," she said.

However, Hilda's story has changed. In a new video that has popped up, the Nigerian has been spotted tasting Ghana Jollof again and when asked of her opinion, she said it tastes nice amidst laughter.

Hilda is in Ghana as she has been captured in a video with Ghanaian singer Becca, who called on her to come and try Ghana Jlollof again.

Later, she was asked her opinion on the Ghana Jollof she tried and she said "It's nice, I mean I love the one I just had," When asked if she is willing to grant another interview to speak about Ghana Jollof, she said "Yes".