Nigerian Jollof is the best, Ghana Jollof has no flavour - Hilda Baci

"Nigerian jollof is actually better than Ghana Jollof, I have been to Ghana, I have eaten their jollof, I have done a competition with a Ghanaian chef that made his best Jollof and I have seen the recipe," she said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Hilda Baci continued that Ghana Jollof has no flavour as she said " but with Nigerian Jollof, Nigerians don't play with flavour building". The comments have once again reignited the Jollof war on social media as Ghanaians trash Hilda's opinion.

A social media user said "Why are ppl confusing an ability to cook for long hours with an ability to cook good food? The two aren’t the same," with another adding that "From a person who cooks a small pot of stew with 6 maggi…. Chaiiii Chef gbeee massa komot".