Nigerian Jollof is the best, Ghana Jollof has no flavour - Hilda Baci

Selorm Tali

Nigerian celebrity chef, Hilda Baci, has sparked the Ghana Jollof versus Nigerian Jollof war again as she has declared her country's Jollof as the best.

Hilda Baci
Hilda Baci [Punch]

Hilda Baci whilst speaking on a podcast has said that she has tasted Ghana Jollof and she can confidently say that it's not as good as Nigerian Jollof. The former Guiness World Record holder added that Ghana Jollof has no flavour.

"Nigerian jollof is actually better than Ghana Jollof, I have been to Ghana, I have eaten their jollof, I have done a competition with a Ghanaian chef that made his best Jollof and I have seen the recipe," she said.

Nigerian chef & new Guiness World Record holder Hilda Baci
Nigerian chef & new Guiness World Record holder Hilda Baci

Hilda Baci continued that Ghana Jollof has no flavour as she said " but with Nigerian Jollof, Nigerians don't play with flavour building". The comments have once again reignited the Jollof war on social media as Ghanaians trash Hilda's opinion.

A social media user said "Why are ppl confusing an ability to cook for long hours with an ability to cook good food? The two aren’t the same," with another adding that "From a person who cooks a small pot of stew with 6 maggi…. Chaiiii Chef gbeee massa komot".

A few days ago, the Nigerian chef was dethroned from her Guinness World Record title for the longest cooking marathon. The Guinness World Records (GWR) officially confirmed this change, naming Alan Fisher as the new record holder.

