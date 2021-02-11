Evelyn was the late actor's troublesome and talkative daughter in the hit TV series. Kojo Dadson was pronounced dead on Tuesday, February 9, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital while he was undergoing dialysis for kidney issues.

The actress whilst paying tribute to the actor who died at age 68, shared scenes from the Home Sweet Home series and wrote: "RIP KOJO DADSON. Ghana we have lost a legend ! My screen Daddy forever in our hearts and will miss you dearly DR.LUV. Till we meet again".

Actress Evelyn Addo

The actor who earned a reputation for his humour and comic acting roles had been recovering from a stroke he suffered in 2012 and which kept him wheelchair-bound for the past eight years.

2 weeks before Kojo Dadson's death, he lost his wife. The actor's brother, PaJohn Bentsifi Dadson, also known in the arts and entertainment scene, whilst confirming his death said: "he died exactly two weeks after his beloved wife passed away".

According to PaJohn, "his brother suddenly became weak a week ago and was dehydrated. He was admitted at the Ridge Hospital where he was put on drips and they run several tests on him" the website reported.

He detailed that "the doctors diagnosed him with kidney issues and recommended dialysis. He went for his first dialysis session on Tuesday at Korle Bu but unfortunately passed on".

Kojo Dadson who was a musician as well would be remembered for movies like Love Brewed In An African Pot, Run Baby Run, Home Sweet Home, Sun City, Hotel St. James, Doctor Love among others.