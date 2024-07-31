'I am more educated and intelligent than you' - Agya Koo claps back at critics

The actor posted a video of himself on his official X account with the caption, “I’m far more educated and more intelligent than those saying I’m illiterate.”

In the video, the actor is seen eating a bowl of what looks like a fruit salad while acknowledging some of the derogatory statements people have made about him.

“Of late, I keep hearing people say that Agya Koo is an illiterate, that I am an illiterate, and many other things,” the actor said.

In the same video, Agya Koo explained that he is as smart and maybe more knowledgeable than his mockers.

He said, “Yes, I am an illiterate but very smart and equal to some of you. Look at me eating; when I pick the food, do I put it in my eyes or ears?”

Agya Koo was recently in the news after he abandoned a live band he was performing with when an attendant shouted the praise of former president and flagbearer candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a viral video shared on X, formerly Twitter, by EDHUB, the actor, who was performing with a live band at the funeral, stopped singing to address the attendant who shouted in support of John Mahama.

In the video, Agya Koo is seen explaining that some members of the music band are key members of the opposition NDC.