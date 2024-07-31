'I am more educated and intelligent than you' - Agya Koo claps back at critics

ADVERTISEMENT
Dorcas Agambila

Legendary Ghanaian actor Alex Kofi Adu, also known as Agya Koo, has responded to those who mock him for being illiterate.

Agya Koo
Agya Koo

The actor posted a video of himself on his official X account with the caption, “I’m far more educated and more intelligent than those saying I’m illiterate.”

Agya Koo
Agya Koo Pulse Ghana

In the video, the actor is seen eating a bowl of what looks like a fruit salad while acknowledging some of the derogatory statements people have made about him.

“Of late, I keep hearing people say that Agya Koo is an illiterate, that I am an illiterate, and many other things,” the actor said.

In the same video, Agya Koo explained that he is as smart and maybe more knowledgeable than his mockers.

Agya Koo at the meeting with the IGP
Agya Koo at the meeting with the IGP Pulse Ghana

He said, “Yes, I am an illiterate but very smart and equal to some of you. Look at me eating; when I pick the food, do I put it in my eyes or ears?”

Agya Koo was recently in the news after he abandoned a live band he was performing with when an attendant shouted the praise of former president and flagbearer candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Agya Koo
Agya Koo Pulse Ghana

In the video, Agya Koo is seen explaining that some members of the music band are key members of the opposition NDC.

However, they have all come together to form a live band and have been allowed to perform at the funeral of an NPP member.

