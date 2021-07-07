RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

‘I applaud Efia Odo for putting herself and her mental health first’ - Lydia Forson

David Mawuli

Actress Lydia Forson agrees with Efia Odo for taking a break from social media over her mental health.

Lydia Forson

A few days ago, Efia Odo took to Instagram to announce that she has taken a break from social media to deal with her mental health following her arrest over the ‘Fix The Country’ protest and cyberbullying.

"I will like to [take] this time to let you know that I am going on a hiatus. My mental health is at stake at the moment," she noted in her Instagram post. "My love for this country and humanity has turned into something I not, political. I am of peace and equality. My heart and intentions are as pure as gold".

Lydia Forson reacted to Efia Odo’s decision, saying activists often suffer targeted harassment and cyberbullying and that nothing can prepare one for it.

“I don’t think enough of you appreciate what it’s like to speak up on any issue in this country. Nothing will prepare you for the bullying, accusations, verbal abuse etc. Even the toughest person has their limits and it’s important that you know when to step back and take a break,” she tweeted on Tuesday.

She said people rarely aspire to be activists and that ‘it is born out of the need to see the world a better place.'

“For most activists, it’s rarely what they aspired to be; I mean I can’t imagine a child saying ‘when I grow up I want to be a protester.’ Your activism is born out of the need to see the world a better place, to see people being treated fairly, to see things being done right.”

Lydia Forson applauded Efia Odo for putting herself and her mental health first.

“You’re not weak for recognizing when things have gotten too much for you to handle; in fact, it takes strength to appreciate that you need some time off. So I applaud Efia for putting herself and her mental health first. To the many who’re mocking her, mo gyimii saaa waii,” she concluded.

