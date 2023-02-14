ADVERTISEMENT
'I believe in dreams, not necessarily prophesies' - Yvonne Nelson

Selorm Tali

If you are a Christian and you pay any man of God to pray for you then you are lazy in the eyes of Yvonne Nelson.

Yvonne Nelson

According to the Ghanaian actress, most Christians have taken an easier route by subjecting themselves to anyone who bears the title of pastor without considering whether they are really called by God or not.

Speaking against how people are falling for some fraudulent pastors, the actress said she does not necessarily believe in prophecies.

You can pray and read the word; no need to rely solely on spiritual fathers to pray on your behalf. People pay pastors to pray for them and I feel it’s laziness because you can do all those for yourself as a child of God,” she said.

The outspoken actress also condemned how some supposed men of God are taking advantage of Christians by making churches become business ventures than houses of God.

Yvonne Nelson adds that despite her opinion about pastors and churches of today, she remains a firm believer in God.

I believe in dreams, not necessarily prophesies. If God wants to reveal something about me, he can show it in my dream or someone close to me can also dream about it. I don’t need a pastor to tell me God is real, Jesus and the Holy Spirit is real," she said.

The actress has urged Christians to pray for a discernment spirit that would enable them to distinguish between real men of God from the fraudulent ones.

