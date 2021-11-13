I can never be attracted to another man – Kwabena Kwabena

In an interview on Joy Drive with Lexis Bill, Kwabena Kwabena said he is attracted to women only.

His remarks come off the current debate in the country on the anti-LGBTQI Bill currently in consideration before Parliament.

“I am a man and I am attracted to women. I can never be attracted to another man”, he said.

Kwabena Kwabena also argued the continuous conversation on LGBTQI in the country is rather promoting their activities than causing disaffection for them.

“Continuous discussions on LGBTQ issues rather promote the agenda as against the general societal disapproval of it.”

The public hearing on the anti-gay Bill under the auspices of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament has been temporarily suspended.

The Chairman of the Committee, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, cited time constraints as the reason for the suspension of the hearings. “We haven’t finished with the public hearings. There are other memoranda that we have received but we are constrained with time and we cannot predict what time we would have to meet and continue,” he was quoted as saying.

The Committee is expected to give audience to the authors of over 150 memoranda on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill.