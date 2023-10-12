I don't need woman again, I want to change Ghana - Kennedy Agyapong

“Kennedy Agyapong is a maverick indeed; I have had a different perception and mindset about him. I think that people just provoke him because he is a very sweet man. I would like to be his girlfriend,” the message read.

Responding to the message read by Bola Ray the host, Ken said “Eiii! now I am weak.”The Asin Central MP continued that at this point in life, his focus is now driven towards impacting life and influencing societal change.

Kennedy Agyapong emphasized that he has gone past the period of entertaining and inviting more mistresses into his life.

“You see, where I am today, I don’t need any woman again. What I need to do is to effect change in people’s lives in this country,” he added. Mr Agyapong, who has 22 children from 12 women, also used the platform to advise men against keeping multiple partners.

According to him, it is a daunting task to be caught in such a development, adding that with all the money in the world, one might not be able to adjust.

“I won't advise any young man to have multiple women only if you knew the problems I go through. I did it when I was young, looking back, I am advising my kids now not to do such things. Although my joy is in the kids, the problems are a lot,” he retorted.