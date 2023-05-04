I don't regret supporting NPP, but I criticise when they mess up - Jeneral Ntatia

Speaking on Hitz Fm with Andy Dosty, the actor said he although he supported the NPP because of their policies, he is bold and truthful to hold the government accountable for not fulfilling their promises.

“I think it’s about time, we just don’t support a political party but also hod them accountable to the people and that is something Ghanaians don’t do. Faithfull people are does who are able to support something and hold them accountable. I supported NPP which I have not regretted because I felt free SHS was a good initiative, through that my younger brother has completed Labone SHS but the after was has not been what we expected so I have to be truthful and come out and tell them to do what they promised” he told Andy Dosty.

However, he emphasized the need for Ghanaians to hold their political parties accountable for their promises and to criticize them when they fail to deliver.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also urged people to avoid insulting those who do not belong to their political party as that can cause doom for the country.

According to him, people should be able to support whom ever they want without attracting insults from the other party and that people should be bold to criticize when their parties are not performing.