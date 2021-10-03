RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I had over 500k in my account before I married - Ameyaw Debrah

Berlinda Entsie

Celebrated blogger and influencer, Ameyaw Debrah has revealed that he had GHc 557,009 in his bank account before he married in 2018.

Beautiful photos from Ameyaw Debrah's wedding you need to see

He made this revelation in a Q&A section on Facebook on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

Answering a question on aspects of his life, Mr Debrah also noted he is not rich but “very comfortable”.

When he was asked about the money he had saved before he got married, the 40-year old detailed that he had about GH¢557,009 in his account.

Ameyaw Debrah's post Pulse Ghana

He further noted that currently, he has about GH¢13,000 in his mobile money account.

While sharing more insights on his work, Ameyaw noted that his motivation is his "love for the job, family, audience and the highlights and feedback." Adding that "lies and pretence" are what he hates most in life.

With regards to his biggest regret in life, Mr Debrah said, he regrets "not marrying and giving birth early."

