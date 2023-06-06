ADVERTISEMENT
I manage the 'Livingstone Foundation' and not the Stonebwoy brand – Dr Louisa clarifies

Dorcas Agambila

Dr. Louisa Satekla, wife of award-winning Dancehall musician Stonebwoy, has addressed the misconception surrounding her role, clarifying that she manages the 'Livingstone Foundation' and not the Stonebwoy brand itself.

Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa

During an interview on The Day Show, Dr. Louisa expressed her surprise at how the assumption came about, stating, "I manage the 'Livingstone Foundation,' but Stonebwoy has an entire management team. I don't know where that story originated from, but everyone seems to have believed it. I think one time he made an inside joke about 'Management 101,' and from that day on, people just assumed I was the manager."

As a mother of two with her current responsibilities and workload, Dr. Louisa believes that managing Stonebwoy alone would be challenging, especially considering he is a prominent brand.

She stated, "For now, I have a lot on my plate, so managing Stonebwoy will be difficult because he is a huge brand. I think a team works better."

The misconception about Dr. Louisa's role as Stonebwoy's manager has persisted for years, stemming from previous changes in Stonebwoy's management team.

In 2017, Stonebwoy split with Karl Gid, their former manager, due to a dispute over revenue sharing, and Blakk Cedi took over as his official manager.

In 2019, Stonebwoy confirmed a split with Blakk Cedi, stating that Blakk Cedi currently serves as his agent after a restructuring within their camp. While acknowledging significant changes in their management structure, Stonebwoy refrained from disclosing further details to the media.

Dr. Louisa's clarification emphasizes her role in managing the 'Livingstone Foundation' and highlights the presence of a dedicated management team overseeing the Stonebwoy brand.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
